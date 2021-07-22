Provincial funding supports dozens of businesses in James Bay, other northern regions

The Ontario government is providing more than $1.7 million to help 85 businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines in the Kiiwetinoong and Mushkegowuk–James Bay regions.

The funds will support building renovations, the installation of safety equipment and the purchase of personal protective equipment, the province said in a news release Thursday.

"During the ongoing pandemic period, our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with northern business owners, entrepreneurs and workers in the Kiiwetinoong and Mushkegowuk-James Bay regions," Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said in the release.

"COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our day-to-day lives and how we do business. That's why our government is supporting small- and medium-sized businesses as we safely and gradually reopen.”

The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Recovery Program and includes:

• $22,400 for Sioux Lookout Floating Lodges to build an outdoor deck where customers can practise social distancing while waiting for their houseboats to be cleaned and serviced.

• $25,000 for Pakwash Lake Camp to purchase new docking systems, a gas pump hose, a UV sanitation light, cleaning equipment, and outdoor picnic tables to accommodate social distancing.

• $24,500 for Wild Eyes Wilderness Escape to build additions on two cabins and construct a 10x20-foot dock to accommodate social distancing.

• $22,637 for Vegan Delights Inc. to restructure its business from a catering-focused business to a manufacturing-focused retailer by retrofitting the kitchen and purchasing kitchen materials, personal protective equipment and cleaning products.

"To say that the past two summers have been devastating would be an understatement Steve Forbes, of Sioux Lookout Floating Lodges, said in the release.

"The Northern Ontario Recovery Program funding allowed our business to undertake a project and we have been able to create a safe, appealing and welcoming holding area for our guests to congregate while waiting for their houseboats to be cleaned and serviced."

"So grateful for the Northern Ontario Recovery Program funding," said Kodi Kahoot, owner of Wild Eyes Wilderness Escape. "It allowed us do renovations that were needed to safely accommodate guests at our outpost cabin."

Lisa-Ann Geddes owner of Vegan Delights Inc., said in the release that her business needed rapid restructuring to survive the pandemic.

"The Northern Ontario Recovery Program funding allowed us to continue serving our community through acquiring certain pieces of equipment, better advertising solutions and a rigorous HACCP certification program," Geddes said.

"This certification opened the door for five of our unique vegan products to be placed on the retail market and they are currently available in a local grocery store."

On Feb. 11, the Ontario government launched new and improved NOHFC programs that support more projects in rural northern communities and make it easier for more people and businesses to apply.

The programs target existing and emerging markets, provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people and address the skilled labour shortage in the North.