Provincial government gives $2M to support community safety in North Bay

North Bay’s Police Chief Scott Tod said $2 million from the province is the most funding the police service has received.

“North Bay has a community safety and well-being plan, and we are going to be following that plan in regards to collaborating with all agencies, partners and citizens in our community to provide engagement so that we know how to apply the best service we can provide to prevent crime and also make our people safer in our community,” said Tod.

“So this is a significant announcement for not only surviving, but thriving as a police service.”

The $2 million will be used for a variety of initiatives, including outreach officers, the mobile crisis team, an analyst and research program and a Gateway Hub Officer Project.

“Community safety is a top priority for our government,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing.

“This investment is another way we are helping the North Bay Police address local challenges and improve the well-being of the people they serve. Whether to combat the opioid crisis, share intelligence, or prevent violent crime, this funding will make a difference in our community.”

In total, six new officers will be hired, with different backgrounds and experiences.

“People who have worked in the social work area, people who understand the dynamics of p of edgy and homelessness, when they become police officers they can provide better knowledge, skills and abilities,” said Tod.

“They’re better trained and better equipped to know what has to be done to keep our community safe.”

Hiring will begin soon, Tod added.