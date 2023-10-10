Provincial grant gives seniors an equine experience at SARI Therapeutic Riding facility

It was a day of learning about and interacting with horses at the SARI Therapeutic Riding facility in Arva, Ont.

"It's absolutely divine, I love it here, love animals," said Patty Ham, a member of the Crown Jewels of Canada Society.

A group of seniors from the Crown Jewels of Canada Society, spent the morning enjoying an equine experience.

"We're ladies, that are 50 years of age of older, and we just go out once a month and have a lot of fun,” said Joyce Cuttell, Crown Jewels of Canada Society Queen.

The group was able to walk around the facility, interact with the horses, the volunteers and take part in gentle grooming.

The day was made possible by a seniors’ community grant of $12,500 from the provincial government that will allow SARI to invite members of retirement, long-term care homes, as well as those still living independently within the community to enjoy the many benefits of being in the presence of horses.

"It gives you that feel good experience, so for these people coming out, they get to interact with the horses, touch them, groom them, just have that joy of being around the horses," said Terry Power, the volunteer coordinator SARI.

For many of the seniors today, the experience was a bit nostalgic.

"I grew up on the farm so the first 30 years of my life, there was horses, like horse power to operate the farm," said 90-year-old Bertha Rose Park.

And for Al Ham, who tagged along with his wife Patti, he recalled the first time he rode a horse.

"I was three years old in Holland — it was just mind boggling, and when I look at these beautiful horses, I feel like I am back in time,” said Ham.

For the last 45 years, SARI Therapeutic Riding organization has been providing opportunities for people with special needs through connections with horses.

The new senior's program hopes to expand recreational experiences and reduce social isolation.