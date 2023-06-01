Provincial investment to combat hate in London
Ontario’s Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism is investing $500,000 to support a number of programs aimed at fighting racism and hate in London, Ont.
According to Mayor Josh Morgan, the funding will allow city hall to hire an additional staff member in the city’s Anti-Hate and Anti-Oppression Division.
It will also support the development and rollout of an anti-hate digital public education campaign citywide.
A new online portal will consolidate a library of resources in a single one-stop location including links to upcoming events, educational tools (including bystander tips), and training resources for Londoners to access.
"It's incredibly important to our community,” explained Morgan. “Time and time again across this country we see significant incidents of hate that impact not just that local community, but can spread across the country, as we saw as we approach the commemoration of the Afzaal Family."
