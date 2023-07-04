Provincial legislator Adil Shamji launches bid to lead Ontario Liberals
Provincial Liberal legislator Adil Shamji says he is running to be leader of the Ontario Liberals.
He says he will be working on solutions to problems in health care, housing affordability and education after touring the province over the past few months.
Shamji worked as an emergency room physician before winning office in a Toronto riding last year.
Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie, federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, and provincial lawmaker Ted Hsu have all declared leadership bids.
Ontario Liberals are set to vote for their new leader through ranked ballots in late November, with the results to be unveiled Dec. 2.
The party has said it will host at least five debates around the province during the race.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.
