Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention

On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.

The pilot project exempting British Columbia from federal drug laws has come under increasing criticism, prompting the premier to announce a ban on illicit drug use in some public spaces last week. The amended approach came into effect Monday.

It’s one of the big topics of discussion at the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention taking place in Vancouver, with the first session of the week-long gathering addressing the issue.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry began the “Conversation on Decriminalization and Public Use” session on Monday morning urging delegates to see drug use as a public health issue rather than a moral one.

“We don’t have a drug problem, we have a pain problem,” she said, referencing a conversation she’d had with an Indigenous leader on the topic of drug use, going on to laud the benefits of the Insite safe consumption site.

Henry went on to acknowledge that decriminalization is “not perfect, any new innovations like this need adjustments over time” and that while she also doesn’t want to see drug use around children, “the solution is not to go back to arresting people.”

Senior officials from the ministries of mental health and addictions and public safety outlined the work they’ve done to provide more treatment spaces, connect those seeking treatment with available resources, and consultations with stakeholders, highlighting their focus on trying to prevent further deaths.

MANY QUESTIONS FROM DELEGATES

The deputy and assistant-deputy ministers acknowledged that local governments have concerns with the province about increased amounts of drug paraphernalia, impacts on businesses, thefts and vandalism, and the normalization of drug use in public.

The ban on drug use around playgrounds and parks addresses some of their complaints, but during a question and answer segment of the session the officials got an earful from delegates – who posed far more questions than they had time to address.

“When will access to safe supply increase across B.C.?” asked Cori Ramsay, a city councillor from Prince George, to which Henry acknowledged there is limited access, particularly in the north.

“Why is the decriminalization quantity so high?” asked Mayor Mike Gray from Radium Hot Springs.

Ally Butler, assistant deputy minister with the ministry of mental health and addictions, responded that they undertook broad consultations in B.C. communities, spoke with drug users, and looked at other jurisdictions around the world while considering the nature of the toxic drug supply here.

“Wait times to access treatment present an enormous barrier to recovery, especially in rural areas,” wrote Coun. Jordan Knott from the Village of Slocan through the electronic question system. “What steps are the province taking to improve access?”

Officials said that 400 new beds have been added and out-patient services are also being added, which are the main supports in rural areas. Virtual supports and mobile units are available, and they are working to expand.

LOCAL OFFICIALS PUSH BACK

The session then proceeded to a second panel of local government officials, who gave mixed responses when asked about their positions.

"I don't want to lump all these ills in with decriminalization," said New Westminster Coun. Nadine Nakagawa, pointing to the housing crisis and post-pandemic issues as contributing to the increase in homelessness, drug use and other issues..

Elle Brovold, chief administrative officer of Campell River, said while her council understood the rationale behind not using drugs alone, they're grappling with serious safety concerns and "overall our council believes there's been a bit of a failure in the implementation of decriminilization" due to lack of supports.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill said small towns like hers feel low on the priority list and are left without enough supports and staff to respond to violence, crime, and deaths in public, including one she witnessed outside city hall.

"The value of people in small towns is the same as the value of people in big cities," she said, to loud applause.

