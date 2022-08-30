Provincial park entry fees to be waived during Labour Day weekend
Anyone planning to hit a Manitoba provincial park this long weekend can look forward to saving some cash.
The province said it is once against giving free entry to provincial parks over the Labour Day weekend.
Manitoba’s environment, climate and parks minister Jeff Wharton announced the move Tuesday in a news release.
"This long weekend may mark the start of the transition from summer to fall, but there's still time to participate in your favourite warm-weather activities and with free provincial park access this weekend, there's no reason not to,” he said.
The province said vehicle permits will not be required to visit provincial parks from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5. It noted regular fees will still apply for provincial campgrounds.
Anyone who wants to check campsite availability and make a reservation can do so through the Parks Reservation Service on the Manitoba Parks website or by calling toll-free at 1-888-482-2267.
The province noted several provincial park campsites, cabins and yurts will stay open through the fall, allowing campers to stay as late as Thanksgiving.
