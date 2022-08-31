Provincial park receives Manitoba's first dark-sky preserve designation

Manitoba’s Spruce Woods Provincial Park is the recipient of the province’s first-ever dark-sky preserve designation from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).

Jeff Wharton, environment, climate and parks minister, announced the designation on Wednesday, saying it recognizes the park’s commitment to preserving nighttime ecosystems and educating people about light pollution.

“Our government is happy to celebrate this milestone, and I would like to thank all of the dedicated volunteers who helped secure this designation, which will enhance opportunities for park visitors to experience a natural dark-sky environment,” he said in a news release.

Wharton added the designation comes after a year of work by the staff of Manitoba Parks, members of the RASC, and volunteers with the Friends of Spruce Woods Inc.

The designation will be presented during a ceremony on Sept. 4 at the RASC’s Spruce Woods Star Party. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m., followed by a moon observing at 8 p.m., and a laser-guided star tour at 9 p.m.

“From the first mention of Spruce Woods Provincial Park working towards a dark-sky preserve designation, Friends of Spruce Woods Inc. has supported Manitoba Parks with this project,” said Brian Mitchell, president of Friends of Spruce Woods Inc.

“A big thank-you to all, including the dedicated group at the RASC. Friends of Spruce Woods Inc. is thrilled for its part in the preservation of the night sky in Spruce Woods and the first designation of a dark-sky preserve in Manitoba.”

Dark-sky preserves are sites that have exceptional night-sky reading, host astronomy programs, and reduce light pollution as much as possible.

Spruce Woods Provincial Park is known for having high-quality night-sky readings, with pristine dark-sky environments.