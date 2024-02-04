Provincial police address safety concerns with school drop offs in the north

The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the northern Ontario community about safety related to dropping off and picking up school children.

“The Kirkland Lake OPP will be monitoring drop off and pick up times to enforce and educate road users about traffic laws and school safety,” said police in a news release.

Provincial police provided the following reminders:

Drive according to the posted speed limit in school and community safety zones.

Familiarize yourself with common traffic signs that you may encounter in school zones.

Pay attention while driving in school parking lots and be aware of children who may be walking or running in the lot or in between parked cars.

Do not park or idle in drop-off/pick-up zones and avoid stopping in front of schools to ease congestion and make roads safer for everyone.

Do not drive distracted.

Watch out for pedestrians who may be walking against their signal.

Be cautious when turning into any intersection and slow down on residential streets and school zones where children might be walking or playing.

Be alert and use caution when approaching intersections, crosswalks and stopped school buses.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, drivers passing a stopped school bus with red lights flashing face fines of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offence. Subsequent offences can carry higher fines and even possible jail time.

Police agencies across the northeast shared similar reminders as the school year began in the fall.