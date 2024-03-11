Provincial police catch two stunt drivers in one day in Greater Sudbury

Two people – a local resident and one from southern Ontario – driving in the Sudbury area on Thursday are now facing stunt driving charges, provincial police say.

“(On) March 7, 2024, members from the Sudbury TIME (traffic incident management and enforcement team) OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) charged two drivers for stunt driving,” police said in a social media post.

Last year, OPP officials in northern Ontario said following a pause during the pandemic stunt driving in the region is again on the rise.

Local driver stopped on regional road

Police said they stopped a 21-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron travelling 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Regional Road 80.

Southern Ontario driver stopped on northern highway

The OPP said they also stopped a 19-year-old driver from Guelph, Ont., travelling 162 km/h in a post 100 km/h zone on Highway 69.

Consequences of stunt driving

Both drivers were charged with stunt driving, their driver’s licences were also suspended for 30 days and the vehicles involved were impounded for 14 days.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“The OPP would like to remind the public, to slow down and drive safe,” said police.

