Provincial police in northern Ont. lay charges in historical sexual assault investigation

While not saying when the incidents took place, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a suspect Sunday in a historical sexual assault investigation in the Town of Cochrane.

The investigation by the James Bay OPP detachments began when they received a report on Nov. 24 of this year.

A 39-year-old from Cochrane has been charged with sexual interference, inviting sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age, incest, administering a noxious thing and assault among other charges. The additional charges include multiple firearm and drug-related offences and cruelty to animals – for a total of 19 charges.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the individuals involved to protect the identities of victims related to the investigation.

“Victims of sexual assault are not alone,” police said.

“If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can call Victim Services aux victimes who services the communities of Hearst, Kapuskasing, Smooth Rock Falls and Cochrane on their crisis line at 1-877-264-4208.”

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Hope for Wellness Helpline (for Indigenous People) 1-855-242-3310

24-hour crisis line: 1-416-597-8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-833-900-1010

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: 1-844-750-1648



Read about your rights as a victim here.