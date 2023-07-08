Provincial police investigating fatal crash in Mono

Police say one person has died after a crash near the Town of Mono.

According to OPP, the collision happened at the intersection of County Rd. 16 and Blind Line Saturday morning. The crash was between a transport truck and a sedan, according to a post from police on social media.

Police say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in that vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A portion of the eastbound lanes of County Rd. 16 are closed as crews investigate and clean up the scene.

There's no word on the cause of the collision.