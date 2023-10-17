Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North Bay

Provincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday evening.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street.

“Just after 5:00 p.m. members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), North Bay Fire Department and District of Nipissing Paramedic Services attended the scene after being advised of the collision,” said police in a news release.

“The driver of the motorcycle was transported by District of Nipissing Paramedic Services to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

No other injuries were reported, said the OPP.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending as a result of the collision.