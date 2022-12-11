Provincial police renew calls for information in Brant County homicide case

Police are hoping someone is able to provide a break in the homicide case concerning the death of Gordon Oughtred.

On Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) renewed calls for tips from the public and tweeted photo of the 82-year-old who was found dead at an address on Salt Springs Church Road, just outside of Brantford, on Nov. 24.

The call initially came in as a sudden death, but was later ruled a homicide by investigators.

“At this time, we do not have a significant number of leads in the investigation, so I am very much hoping to have somebody come forward that knows something about this,” said OPP Detective Inspector Sean Chatland. OPP are asking anyone who has information to help with the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers. A dedicated email for tips has also been set up: Opp.oughtred.homicide@opp.ca “Anyone who may have any information about this ongoing homicide investigation, I am encouraging you, please, for Gordon … for his family to please come forward and provide any information you may have in relation to this investigation,” said Chatland. Chatland noted on Nov. 24 the area was experiencing heavy fog, and hopes that may spark a memory for someone who may have information.

