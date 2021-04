Provincial police responded to a fatal crash near Woodstock on Tuesday evening.

The OPP tweeted about the crash on 37th Line between Road 92 and 88 around 7:35 p.m.

Officials said 37th Line is closed while police investigate.

ROAD CLOSURE: The 37th Line between Road 92 and Road 88 #Woodstock is closed following a fatal motor vehicle collision. ^bm

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 27, 2021