Provincial police say impaired driver struck a hydro pole failing to make a turn

A 21-year-old woman from Grassy Narrows, Ont. has been charged with impaired driving after a recent crash in northwestern Ontario.

The vehicle struck a hydro pole, police said in a social media post.

“The driver stated that she was ‘not a good driver’ after explaining that she meant to turn right but instead travelled straight through the intersection,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The driver was charged with impaired driving and was issued a warning for what police called “her improper right turn.”

“If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it,” added the OPP.