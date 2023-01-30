Provincial pre-budget consultations held in Sudbury

The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs was in Sudbury on Monday.

Members are travelling to some communities across the province gathering in-person input as part of 2023 pre-budget consultations.

"I think overwhelmingly what we are hearing is the about the needs for healthcare and mental health. Bill 124 and the effect that has had on health care," said Sudbury New Democrat MPP Jamie West.

“And also mental health locally with the opioid challenges that we have.”

It's an opportunity for the public to talk directly to the government about what they want to see in the budget.

“None of them have talked about millions of dollars -- most of the time it's a very small amount of money that would go a long way to solutions that would be right here right now for the people of northern Ontario,” said Nickel Belt New Democrat MPP France Gélinas.

“Giving them access to care, giving them access to mental health and addictions, decreasing the amount of death."

To highlight some of the growing health care needs, the Sudbury District Nurse Practitioner Clinics made a presentation.

"We are fortunate that we have three sites in Sudbury right now but we know that there are currently 3,000 people that don’t have access to care in Sudbury and there are other providers who are going to be retiring soon," said Jennifer Clement, executive director of Sudbury District Nurse Practitioner Clinics.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury Manitoulin said it has only received a two per cent budget increase in the past decade and said that has had a negative ripple effect on people who need services and staff.

"Health human resource challenges that we have had and that is in recruitment and training qualified staff for our organization," said Patty MacDonald, the CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury Manitoulin.

“Then of course the opioid crisis in Sudbury and in all northern communities.”

The committee will be in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday and Timmins on Thursday for more consultations.

For groups or organizations unable to present in person, written submissions will be accepted until Feb. 14.