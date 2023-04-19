PSAC workers in southwestern Ontario form 'megaline'

Thousands of federal employees from across southwestern Ontario have gathered around federal buildings in downtown London.

Organizers say the workers have come from locations like Sarnia , Woodstock and Tillsonburg as part of what they’re calling a megaline.

Thu Trinh is southwestern representative for the PSAC Ontario Regional Council and president of Canada Employment and Immigration union for local 581.

“We are out here to strike, not because we want to but because the government is not willing to treat workers with the respect we deserve,” she said.

Trinh understands many think most government workers are well paid but says inflation has taken a toll on them.

“Inflation does not exclude public service employees. We are falling behind. A lot of our members are going to the food bank. A lot of our members are working second jobs. That’s our reality. It is a perception that the public sees but in reality our average employees $35,000 to $65,000 a year and that’s our reality.”

Meanwhile, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says it is calling on the federal government to, “reject the unaffordable and unsustainable demands from the Public Service Alliance of Canada.”

“Canadians don’t feel sorry for the privileged bureaucrats on strike who took pay raises during the pandemic and never worry about losing their job,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF said in a news release. “These bureaucrats are living a privileged life and now they want to take billions more from taxpayers who are worried about making their mortgage payments and struggling to afford gas and groceries.”

More than 155,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency and the Treasury Board will hit the picket line Wednesday as part of their push for better pay and flexibility around remote work.