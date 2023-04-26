PSAC workers picket at Ambassador Bridge

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has set up a priority picket line near the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.

Striking workers have been protesting on Huron Church Road on the Windsor side of the international border crossing since 8 a.m.

The union says over 100 workers are currently marching at the bridge right, demanding a fair contract from the federal government.

PSAC says the government is refusing to make a real offer at the negotiations table that addresses their priorities, including a cost of living increase, a more inclusive federal public service, the fight against privatization and a remote work policy enshrined in the next contract.

Over 155,000 PSAC workers have been on strike since April 19.

The federal government has released details on how the strike could affect services to Canadians, including passport renewals and tax processing.