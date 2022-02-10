Psychiatric assessment ordered for murder suspect
A psychiatric assessment has been ordered for a London man who says he is not criminally responsible for the stabbing death of his friend.
Samnang Kong, 40, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder citing that he suffers from schizophrenia and therefore is not criminally responsible for the killing.
In May 2019, Kong was charged after his friend Issara Norindr was found with stab wounds at a Connaught Avenue apartment building in east London.
The court heard that despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre where Kong is being held, he will be able to go to a Toronto facility for the 60-day assessment.
During Thursday’s proceeding the court was told that Kong has a long history of mental illness.
The matter is expected to be back in a London courtroom on April 4.
