Psychiatrist helps defuse Sudbury standoff where man threatened to shoot police

A psychiatrist helped end a seven-hour standoff in Sudbury over the weekend where a man first threatened people with a machete, then threatened to shoot police.

Greater Sudbury Police were called Saturday around 7 p.m. to a residence on Fleming Street in Val Caron.

"Information provided was that a neighbour dispute had taken place that resulted in a man threatening to shoot community members outside of a residence," police said in a news release.

"The man then attended the residence with what was described as a machete causing damage to the community member’s property."

Police arrived, cordoned off the residence and urged people in the area to shelter in place while they dealt with the situation. As the suspect became more agitated, threatening to shoot police, a local psychiatrist was called in to try to speak with him.

Police received a warrant to enter the residence, and the man was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Sunday without incident.

The 30-year-old suspect is now charged with weapons possession, uttering death threats, failing to comply with a release order and mischief.

After the incident, police acquired a search warrant for the residence, where they seized two guns.

"We would like to thank the residents of Fleming Street and the surrounding area for their patience and cooperation throughout the incident," police said.

"We would also like to acknowledge and commend the officers on scene … for their response that led to the peaceful resolution of a volatile situation."