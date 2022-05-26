Psychological assessment completed for 13-year-old Sask. boy accused of killing woman
Multi-Skilled Journalist CTV News Prince Albert
Lisa Risom
A psychological assessment for a 13-year-old accused of first-degree murder has been completed.
The youth is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in Choiceland on Sept. 27, 2021.
The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in the early morning hours at a home in the community.
The youth can not be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The psychological assessment report was received by both the Crown and the defence on Wednesday.
The case was adjourned until June 22 to allow time for the Crown to review the report.
The youth remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court by video at that time.
-
Some Nova Scotia beaches may go unsupervised because of lifeguard shortageThe organization responsible for providing lifeguards on Nova Scotia's beaches is struggling to fill all of its positions for the coming season.
-
Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's stormCrews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.
-
E-biker in Elliot Lake injured by vehicle leaving drivewayPolice in Elliot Lake are investigating after the driver of an e-bike was injured Wednesday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in OttawaOttawa Public Health reported 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 11 on Tuesday.
-
Man dies after logging truck crash near Courtenay, B.C.A crash involving a logging truck near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday claimed the life of one man, CTV News has learned.
-
Sask. RCMP hope new information will help find family of woman found dead last yearSeven months after the death of a 64-year-old woman, Saskatchewan RCMP still can't find her family to notify them.
-
'Champagne room and bling': B.C. bureaucrat sarcastically honoured for 'baller lifestyle'Winners of awards that highlight the worst government spending of the year have been unveiled, and a British Columbia bureaucrat was among those called out.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 29 hospitalizations in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 35 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days.