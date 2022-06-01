Pub crawl on wheels set to roll into Winnipeg this weekend

A new attraction dubbed Winnipeg’s first pedal powered patio is set to roll onto city roadways starting this weekend.

Pedal Pub Winnipeg is billed as a kind of party bike service. Ten people and a 'trained pilot' power the bike to different bars, restaurants and pubs in the city. The bike also has five non-pedal seats.

It is a tourist experience that originated in Minneapolis in 2007, and is already on roads in Saskatoon and Calgary.

The Winnipeg franchise will offer tours of the Exchange District and Osborne Village to start. A typical tour will visit up to three breweries, restaurants or pubs where patrons can sample craft beers or other beverages at each stop.

While no alcohol will be consumed on board, part-owner Brandon Guenther said they are hoping to get the attraction licensed this year.

“Saskatoon just got approved for their license. Calgary’s been approved for about four years now. We anticipate it will be licensed eventually,” Guenther said, noting attendees will only be pedalling about 15 minutes between stops.

The company expects an estimated $1,200 will be spent at local businesses per tour.

Guenther said the tours are aimed at revitalizing downtown Winnipeg.

“We felt that Winnipeg really needed something to bring back that tourist aspect to it, and we felt that the market would really reciprocate well,” Guenther said, noting businesses on the tour are excited to have new customers pedalling into their establishments.

“We’re not charging them anything for this. We're bringing them customers on a weekly basis that may not have come there otherwise, so I think they're super happy to have us on board.”

Pedal Pub Winnipeg is set to launch Saturday, and is accepting bookings on its website.