Pub in CrossIron Mills advises long weekend guests of COVID-19 outbreak

A business at a shopping mall north of Calgary says "multiple cases of COVID-19" are connected to the establishment and it is possible guests may have become infected.

The CrossIron Mills location of Fionn MacCool's Restaurant and Pub posted on social media earlier this week to inform guests of the issue.

"In the spirit of transparency, we would like to let our valued guests know that multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to be connected with our location," the statement read.

It went on to say all guests who visited the location between Sept. 3 and 6 may have come into close contact with one of these infected individuals.

Fionn MacCool's suggests anyone who falls into that category should monitor their symptoms and seek testing if necessary.

"Fionn MacCool's is committed to providing a safe environment for our staff and guests and will continue our efforts in sanitizing and the rapid testing of our employees."

CTV News contacted the restaurant and a spokesperson said two cases were found during the company's rapid testing program, which requires all employees to be checked before they start their shifts.

There is no further information about the infected employees, but the restaurant says they are currently quarantining at home for two weeks following the positive test result.

Fionn MacCool's said it contacted Alberta Health Services immediately after discovering the cases and issued the statement shortly afterwards.

AHS did not require the restaurant to be closed for any period of time but it is continuing it's regular schedule of sanitization.

CTV News has reached out to the province for further information on the outbreak.