Public access limited at WRPS buildings amid COVID-19 surge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is limiting public access to its facilities due to the spread of COVID-19.

Headquarters, along with the North, Central and South Divisions are closed, but entry is allowed following a screening.

"While some of our services have been altered to ensure the safety of the public and our members, we remain committed to serving the community and doing our part to curb the spread of COVID-19," Chief Bryan Larkin said in a news release. "I want to reassure the citizens of Waterloo Region that your Police Service has a strong pandemic operational plan to ensure emergency services across the Region."

The Police Reporting Centre will stay open, but visitors will need to be screened before entering.

Officials said the closure won't affect essential services.

Residents should still call 911 in an emergency, and the non-emergency line at 519-570-9777 is available. People can also submit reports online.