Public alert issued in Windsor-Essex after 14 opioid overdoses reported
A public alert was issued Wednesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s (WECHU) system identified 14 opioid-related overdoses in one week.
According to the health unit, WECHU’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an increase in the number of opioid overdose visits to the emergency room and EMS calls between April 4 and 10.
Over the seven day period, the system flagged 14 opioid overdose visits as well as three consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose EMS calls between April 8 and 10.
The alert says during the seven day period, there was a total of 18 EMS calls for suspected opioid overdoses.
The 14 opioid overdoses combined with the three consecutive days of overdose calls warrants the alert, officials say.
IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT!
14 opioid overdoses were identified in the Windsor-Essex County area between April 4th and 10th, 2023.
For more information on the Alert and to learn how to prevent an overdose, visit https://t.co/kMKCTlXByZ pic.twitter.com/CkerzWqtaa
-
1 dead in downtown Calgary following Wednesday night shootingA major police response took place in downtown Calgary on Wednesday night, in the aftermath of a shooting death.
-
Scooter struck by a motor vehicle early Wednesday afternoon in SudburySudbury police say a man driving an electric scooter was struck early Wednesday afternoon on Notre Dame in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sault Area Hospital received Using Blood Wisely designationThe Sault Area Hospital has been recognized for its efforts to reduce inappropriate blood transfusions.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child pornOntario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.