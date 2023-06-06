Public art exhibit uses Stephen Avenue tree sculptures as a canvas
There's a colourful new art installation along Stephen Avenue for Calgarians to enjoy.
The piece, called Novus Texturea, consists of fabric ribbons weaved through an existing art installation in the downtown area, the Galleria Trees.
Novus utilizes more than four kilometres of straps, eight kilometres of threads and took more than 400 hours to put together.
Gordon Skilling and Jolie Bird created Novus and say everyone who sees it will experience something different.
"I want people to question their surroundings," Skilling told CTV News in an interview on Monday. "It's an aesthetic experience but then they can go deeper if they want to in questioning the urban environment.
"What are we doing as a city? What direction are we moving to?"
Mark Garner with the Calgary Downtown Association says public art helps with the revitalization of the area.
"It really is making this a backdrop for the mall. We want people to come back to Stephen Ave., see the installation and support the local businesses and reconnect with downtown Calgary after the pandemic."
Funding for Novus came from the federal government's Canada Community Revitalization Fund.
-
Ottawa plans to hire 120 new paramedics after record 1,806 'Level Zero' events in 2022The city of Ottawa is looking to hire 120 new paramedics over the next three years, as the service deals with a record number of 'Level Zero' events, paramedics wait longer to transfer patients in hospitals and the service sees "unprecedented increases" in call volumes.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.