Public art in London, Ont. celebrates 'Forest City' moniker

London’s newest public art display marries the city’s skyline with heritage architecture and the city’s tree canopy.

"Sitelines" by London artist Jyhling Lee was unveiled Friday outside of 505 Talbot Street.

The sculpture was inspired by London’s nickname, the Forest City.

It was sponsored by Tricar Developments and is installed on public property.

Lee said the work is meant to provide viewers the opportunity to interpret natural and urban surroundings in imaginative ways.

“This project was inspired by the natural and urban context of this area. That being the Forest City, the tree canopy, the treeline, the changing city skyline.”

A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the art work. It will be placed on the Tricar building at 505 Talbot St.