Public asked to avoid area of house fire in east London, Ont.

Emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the area of Ormsby Street as fire crews tackle a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, fire crews are currently on scene of a house fire located at 961 Ormsby St., located near Hamilton Road, in London, Ont.

Fire crews said a primary search of the area is complete, but ask the public to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

In a later update, fire crews said a secondary search of the premises is clear.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The estimated cost of damages also remains unknown at this time.

Incident update: secondary search complete and all clear. No reported injuries at this time. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/OJ15u4oMVp