Public asked to avoid Crooked Cross Road area in Englehart

Officers with the Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Crooked Cross Road in Englehart Tuesday morning.

OPP Const. Carlo Berardi told CTV News in a phone interview there is currently no public safety risk, but could not provide any further details at the time.

Berardi said police are investigating an "occurrence" that happened early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., OPP tweeted an advisory asking the public to not pick up any hitchhikers on any roadways in the area around Charlton and Englehart.

In a phone interview, OPP Const. Michelle Simard said the two incidents are connected to the Highway 11 closure between Latchford and Temagami. Read more on that here.

CTV News is following the story and will have updates as they become available.