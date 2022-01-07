iHeartRadio

Public asked to avoid Fairhaven area as Saskatoon police conduct investigation

Several police cars and an ambulance responded to an investigation in the 30 block of Bushe Place on Friday morning.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area or follow police direction, police said in a news release.

More information will be provided when available, police say.

