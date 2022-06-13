iHeartRadio

An estimated $100,000 in damages after Lysanda Avenue structure fire

London fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home on Lysanda Avenue on June 13, 2022. (Source: London Fire Department)

The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lysanda Avenue late Monday afternoon.

According to a post on Twitter, emergency crews were called to the scene after a shed caught fire and extended into the home.

In an update from late Monday afternoon, London fire said the all-clear has been given following primary and secondary searches of the residence. 

No injuries were reported and fire investigators have been requested. 

Damage has been estimated at more than $100,000. 

