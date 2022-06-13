An estimated $100,000 in damages after Lysanda Avenue structure fire

The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lysanda Avenue late Monday afternoon.

According to a post on Twitter, emergency crews were called to the scene after a shed caught fire and extended into the home.

In an update from late Monday afternoon, London fire said the all-clear has been given following primary and secondary searches of the residence.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators have been requested.

Damage has been estimated at more than $100,000.

Incident update 2: mechanical ventilation wrapping up. Crews in rehab. Fire Investigators have been requested. Damage estimated at this time in excess of $100,000. No injuries reported. Some crews clearing soon. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Ds33HNdpc0