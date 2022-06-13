An estimated $100,000 in damages after Lysanda Avenue structure fire
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lysanda Avenue late Monday afternoon.
According to a post on Twitter, emergency crews were called to the scene after a shed caught fire and extended into the home.
In an update from late Monday afternoon, London fire said the all-clear has been given following primary and secondary searches of the residence.
No injuries were reported and fire investigators have been requested.
Damage has been estimated at more than $100,000.
Incident update 2: mechanical ventilation wrapping up. Crews in rehab. Fire Investigators have been requested. Damage estimated at this time in excess of $100,000. No injuries reported. Some crews clearing soon. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Ds33HNdpc0— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 13, 2022
-
Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene WesterveltIt’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.
-
New exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq, Acadian historyA new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche, P.E.I., provides a look back into the province's Mi'kmaq and Acadian history.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.
-
More than 200 workers at Manitoba Hydro go on strikeMore than 200 natural gas workers at Manitoba Hydro took to the picket line Friday.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in serviceThe Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
Back on the road: RV dealerships say sales brisk, despite high fuel costsBrian Robak's second home has one bedroom, one bathroom and four wheels. It's an RV.
-
Realtor Q&A: Why 2022 is the 'condo year' in Metro VancouverAs Metro Vancouver's real estate market continues to grow, so does the demand for condominiums.
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline loomsSaskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
Are Toronto’s pools and parks ready for summer?Sunshine and warm temperatures have arrived in Toronto and the city is working to get pools and parks ready to enjoy this summer.