Public asked to avoid Meaford Marina for police investigation


Multiple OPP cruisers are seen at the marina in the Municipality of Meaford for an ongoing investigation involving a submerged vehicle on September 25, 2022. (Source: West Region OPP/Twitter)

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid the Meaford Marina due to an ongoing police investigation.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at 11:51 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a submerged vehicle just off Vincent Street in the Municipality of Meaford, Ont.

It is currently unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.

Grey Bruce OPP and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit remain on scene.

Police ask members of the public to avoid the area while emergency crews continue to investigate. 

