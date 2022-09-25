Public asked to avoid Meaford Marina for police investigation

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid the Meaford Marina due to an ongoing police investigation.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at 11:51 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a submerged vehicle just off Vincent Street in the Municipality of Meaford, Ont.

It is currently unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.

Grey Bruce OPP and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit remain on scene.

Police ask members of the public to avoid the area while emergency crews continue to investigate.