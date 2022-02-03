Public asked to avoid section of Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., due to 'incident involving a firearm': RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia have closed a section Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., as police respond to "an incident involving a firearm."
In a Twitter post around 10 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said officers were responding to an incident between 792 Cow Bay Road and the corner of Cherylann Drive.
Police say the incident does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message. However, they are asking everyone to avoid the area.
Just after 11 p.m., RCMP provided an update on Twitter saying the situation was contained to a residence and police were still on scene. It also said RCMP were working towards "a peaceful resolution."
As of 11:11 p.m., the section of Cow Bay Road was still closed and traffic was being re-routed.
Update, 11:11 p.m. The situation is currently contained to a residence; police on scene working toward a peaceful resolution. Road closure remains; traffic is being re-routed #EasternPassage— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) February 4, 2022
No further details were provided by police as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
