Public asked to stay away from fire in Mattice

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire in a small northern community on Highway 11 about 30 kilometres east of Hearst on Friday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Members of the James Bay and Hearst detachment are at the scene of a fire on Chabot Crescent at Gagnon Avenue to First Street in Mattice, OPP said in a tweet at 6:53 a.m.

It is unclear when and where the fire started, the cause or if anyone has been injured.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said.

Few details are known on this developing story, check back for updates.