Public asked to stay away from fire in Mattice
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire in a small northern community on Highway 11 about 30 kilometres east of Hearst on Friday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Members of the James Bay and Hearst detachment are at the scene of a fire on Chabot Crescent at Gagnon Avenue to First Street in Mattice, OPP said in a tweet at 6:53 a.m.
It is unclear when and where the fire started, the cause or if anyone has been injured.
"The investigation is ongoing," police said.
Few details are known on this developing story, check back for updates.
-
Five Cent City: Making connection through communityAn event in Sudbury on Saturday was for the community to come together to overcome pain and struggles.
-
OC Transpo blames IT system issue for interrupting LRT service Saturday morningOC Transpo says an IT system issue is to blame for a lack of LRT service early Saturday morning.
-
Wildfire partially closes Thetis Lake Regional ParkParts of Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal closed Saturday due to a wildfire in the park.
-
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescuedMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.
-
Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in NepeanA young child was taken to CHEO after being struck by a vehicle in Nepean Saturday afternoon.
-
Traffic stop leads to large seizure of drugs and cash: Sarnia policeThree people are facing charges after a simple traffic stop early Friday morning yielded thousands of dollars in cash and large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Sarnia police say.
-
Police investigate reports of gunshots in BradfordPolice are investigating after gunshots were heard in Bradford early Saturday morning.
-
Down 2 quarterbacks, BC Lions fall to RoughridersThe Lions came into Friday's game knowing their starting quarterback, Nathan Rourke, had come through his foot surgery successfully earlier in the day. In the second quarter, they lost backup Michael O'Connor to a leg injury.
-
Politicians denounce video of Alberta man verbally harassing Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia FreelandDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally ambushed Friday on a visit to Grand Prairie.