Public assistance required in search for wanted man: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
The 28-year-old man is facing 12 counts in total, stemming from a series of incidents in the Cumberland House area on Sept. 6 to 7, 2022.
Several of the charges include assault, unlawful confinement as well as possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.
Bloomfield is described as five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He has the word “Bloomfield” tattooed across his chest.
Bloomfield has ties to Nipawin and Saskatoon according Sask. RCMP. A vehicle possibly linked to Bloomfield was found in Birch Hills on Sunday by police.
Bloomfield’s current whereabouts and mode of travel are unknown. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. RCMP are actively attempting to find and arrest him.
If anyone comes in contact with Bloomfield, RCMP advises members of the public not to approach him.
Information can be reported to your local police detachment or by calling 9-1-1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS as well as online.
