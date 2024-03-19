Calgary police arrest sexual-assault suspect

Police say a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Calgary bus stop earlier this month has been arrested.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 10, starting at a bus stop on 37 Street S.W., between 26 and 28 avenues, and ending behind a nearby business.

The victim, a woman, was physically and sexually assaulted by a man armed with a crowbar.

Police say a person who lives nearby intervened in the attack and called police.

The woman was taken to hospital.

James Francis Pritchard, a 47-year-old Calgary man, was wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.

Police asked for public assistance finding Pritchard on Monday night, and announced his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.