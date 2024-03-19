Calgary police arrest sexual-assault suspect
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Police say a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Calgary bus stop earlier this month has been arrested.
The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 10, starting at a bus stop on 37 Street S.W., between 26 and 28 avenues, and ending behind a nearby business.
The victim, a woman, was physically and sexually assaulted by a man armed with a crowbar.
Police say a person who lives nearby intervened in the attack and called police.
The woman was taken to hospital.
James Francis Pritchard, a 47-year-old Calgary man, was wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.
Police asked for public assistance finding Pritchard on Monday night, and announced his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary UCP constituency hosts 'Let Kids Be Kids' town hallA town hall event called 'Let Kids Be Kids' was held Tuesday night by a southeast Calgary UCP constituency.
-
Safety concerns, frustration amid multiple ER closures in Northern B.C. hospitalsA series of emergency department closures in Northern B.C. is concerning and frustrating local patients, as the health authority insists it’s doing everything it can to bring in enough workers to keep the doors open.
-
Four Edmonton-related standouts named to Alberta Hockey Hall of FameSix people and one team related to Alberta hockey will be honoured for their accomplishments this summer.
-
Snow and tumbling temperatures for WednesdayTypical springtime in Calgary – Mother Nature gives us lots of warm weather and then, just as the season officially begins (Tuesday), we get a week of winter!
-
Autopsy determines 2022 Edmonton homeless shelter death a homicideA suspicious death that occurred at an Edmonton homeless shelter more than two years ago has been ruled a homicide.
-
Corruption concerns within VicPD to be investigated by Delta, Surrey policeThe Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board has tasked Delta and Surrey police departments with investigating corruption concerns within the Victoria Police Department.
-
What are the chances of a BC United-BC Conservative merger before the 2024 election?Seven months away from voters deciding who will form B.C.'s next government, the latest opinion poll suggests the NDP continues to hold a strong lead.
-
Flyers edge Leafs 4-3 without healthy captain CouturierOwen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. cancer charity that flies patients to appointments left out of government fundingAfter a stressful morning, Rob Bonar was at the Victoria Flying Club waiting for his flight home to the Comox Valley.