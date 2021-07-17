Public funeral service held for Okotoks mayor

Okotoks mayor Bill Robertson will be laid to rest Saturday after he died earlier this month following a battle with cancer.

Robertson, who died July 7, was first elected to town council in 1995. He became mayor in 2010.

During his tenure, he witnessed Okotoks grow from fewer than 10,000 people to nearly 30,000.

The public service began at 1 p.m, at the Foothills Centennial Centre, with a maximum capacity of 450 and overflow seating at the adjacent Pason Centennial Arenas of up to 1,000.

Physical distancing was in effect at the wishes of the family.

Close friend and town councillor Ed Sands says he was devasted by Robertson's death but reflected on their time together on council — that spanned about two decades.

"Everybody loved him at many levels," Sands said. "As a teacher, as a councillor, as a mayor, and as a promoter.

"The criticism of government, is 'You devils spend too much money.' But Bill was always there making sure we weren't those devils that spent all that money."

Robertson's sons spoke to the crowded room.

Mike Robertson said his dad was a leader and someone who he looks up to.

"He transcended the duties of a father," Mike said. "And we only hope to emulate who he was as a man, and a husband and a father as we move forward without him."

Robertson was transported by his favourite vehicle, the Darcy Smith Special Events Cruiser, which is an antique firetruck, from the Centennial Centre to a private family service at the Okotoks Cemetery.