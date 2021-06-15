Public Health Act case also results in criminal charges east of Edmonton

Three people from Strathcona County, Alta., are accused of breaking the Public Health Act, but charges did not end there for two of them.

Mounties began to investigate Countryside Service in Lindbrook, Alta., in December 2020 after they received reports the store was not following COVID-19 orders and eventually charged Logan Wilson, 31, and Philip Wilson, 25, on March 4.

Eleven days later, Hemla Wilson, 54, was also charged. The three of them were scheduled to appear in court on May 3 but RCMP say they did not go.

Hemla Wilson was charged with uttering threats on May 19 after statements made about the RCMP, Alberta Health Services and Occupational Health and Safety, police said, and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

On June 7, officers saw her driving and tried to pull her over but she didn't stop, police said.

In a coordinated arrest for all three on June 9, RCMP attempted to stop Logan and Hemla Wilson but Logan continued driving to a nearby home where the two were eventually arrested, Mounties said.

RCMP arrested Philip Wilson shortly after. The three were charged under the Public Health Act.

Hemla and Logan Wilson were both charged with flight from police, assaulting a police officer and mischief over $5,000 for the incidents on June 9.

The three were released and are scheduled to appear in court later this month.