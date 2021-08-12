Public health advocates slam appointment of business leader and Shandro backer to AHS board

Concerns are being expressed by public health advocates about a recent appointment to the board of Alberta Health Services .

The Friends of Medicare issued a statement Thursday criticizing the appointment of business leader Harley R. Harris to the Alberta Health Services Board.

In an August 10 release, the AHS said Harris, an electrical engineer and president of Calgary-based Catch Engineering would "provide a fresh perspective to the AHS Board and Alberta’s healthcare system.”

But Harris is a close political ally of embattled health minister Tyler Shandro, and served as Shandro's chief financial officer for his 2019 campaign and also contributed a total of $2, 281 to it, as per Election Alberta figures.

“This government has shown time and again their disdain for our public health care and the workers who keep it going,” said Sandra Azocar, Executive Director of Friends of Medicare. “They have continuously worked to undermine our public health care system, and now they’re appointing their cronies to spout their ideology on the inside. It is deeply concerning for the future of public health care in Alberta.”

A board member, according to the AHS website,"is responsible for the governance of AHS, working in partnership with Alberta Health to ensure all Albertans have access to high-quality health services across the province."