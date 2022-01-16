Public health asking Nova Scotians to who test positive for COVID-19 to complete online report
Nova Scotians will now be asked to complete the online COVID-19 Report and Support screening form when booking their PCR test or reporting a positive rapid antigen test.
Public health says the form will collect information to help identify people who are eligible for and may benefit from COVID-19 medications and treatments to reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization. It will also be used to identify people who may need additional support from Public Health.
When Nova Scotians book a PCR test or report a positive rapid antigen test, they will be prompted to complete the COVID-19 Report and Support online screening form.
Officials say the information will be shared with public health, the Infectious Diseases COVID-19 care team, and the COVID-19 Community Virtual Care Team to support management and follow-up of priority cases.
For those who complete the form before PCR testing and test negative, public health says their information will not be used further, and will be deleted.
-
Citizens intervened to help arrest man accused of stealing, crashing semi-truck in AbbotsfordA man, who is alleged to have stolen a semi-truck, has been arrested in Abbotsford after a tumultuous series of events.
-
Sask. surpasses 11k active COVID-19 cases with 1,169 new infections reported SundayActive COVID-19 cases reached 11,465 in Saskatchewan as 1,427 new cases were reported for Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in KelownaMounties in Kelowna are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Glenmore neighbourhood.
-
Barrie G2 driver accused of speeding 134 km/h through a residential areaA novice driver from Barrie is accused of travelling double the speed limit in Midhurst.
-
PHU warns of potential high-risk public exposures across two transit systemsPorcupine Health Unit is warning of two high-risk public exposures to COVID-19 on a bus and train that departed Timmins for Moosonee on Jan. 13.
-
Teachers union skeptical as Nova Scotia schools poised to return to in-class learningAs students prepare to return to in-person classes on Monday, the president of the Nova Scotia teachers union says he has "severe doubts" whether schools will remain open until the end of the week.
-
Courtenay trailer fire prompts warning from officialsOfficials with the Courtenay Fire Department are reminding the public to double check electrical plugs and heaters associated with travel trailers, after one went up in flames Saturday evening.
-
-
First snowstorm of 2022 hits Ottawa and the overnight curfew ends in Gatineau: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.