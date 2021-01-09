The number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region has gone up by 133, while many other related categories have remained the same from the day prior.

The Saturday afternoon public health dashboard update also shows 91 more cases considered resolved and an increase of 43 to the active case count, but the number of deaths, cases in hospital, and those being treated in the ICU have stayed the same from when they were reported on Friday.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 7,136 confirmed cases, 5,971 considered resolved, 174 deaths, 985 active cases, 23 hospitalized, and 11 in the ICU.

The total number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region also stayed the same at 36, but included several changes.

Outbreaks were declared at a manufacturing facility (five cases connected), a food and beverage service (two cases), and a police services station (three cases). Waterloo regional police declared an outbreak at their North Division on Friday.

Meanwhile, outbreaks were declared over at Nithview Retirement Residence (one case in a staff member), Pinehaven Villages LTC (one resident), and a warehousing work place (four cases).

In Ontario, 400 patients are battling COVID-19 in its intensive care units, which comes as the province logged more than 3,000 new cases for the fifth straight day.

Health officials reported 3,443 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Just the day before, the province released record-breaking numbers with 4,249 new infections.

The province also reported on Saturday that 40 more people have died due to COVID-19, including 26 people who were residents of long-term care homes. The province’s death toll now stands 4,922.

The province also deemed 2,915 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 178,224.