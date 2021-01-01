Public Health Sudbury and Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the St. Joseph’s Villa LTC home after one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.



There have been no positive tests returned from any residents and health officials are working with the home to ensure all safety measures are deployed.

“The need for workers and everyone to monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19 and to stay home when ill, is critical for the health and well-being of everyone in our community,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts in the release.

“If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, even if they are mild.”

This is the second outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s Ville since the pandemic began.



On April 19, Public Health declared an outbreak at the LTC facility after a staffer tested positive. Two days later it was confirmed a resident in the home had also contracted the virus. The 80-year-old woman later died and her case remains one of only two COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

There are currently 19 active cases in the Sudbury-Manitoulin area after 3 new positive cases were announced on Friday while two others were resolved.

If you have a COVID-19 symptom or have been exposed to the virus as informed by Public Health or the COVID Alert app, get tested. Learn more about the eligibility and testing criteria for COVID-19 assessment centres. Stay informed and seek testing if necessary.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).