Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating

With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.

Speaking at a Region of Waterloo council meeting on Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said anyone heading out to trick-or-treat on Halloween should follow public health protocols.

FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS:

Stay home if sick

Follow an outdoor route

Wait for others to leave a home before approaching

Wear a face covering

Dr. Wang said a costume mask is not a suitable replacement for a face covering. She also recommends trick-or-treaters avoid wearing both a costume mask and a face covering.

IF GIVING OUT CANDY:

Wash hands before giving out candy

Only hand out purchased and packaged treats

Wear a face mask

Don't ask trick-or-treaters to shout or sing

If you’re planning to host a Halloween party, Dr. Wang said gathering limits must be followed. Indoor gatherings are currently capped at 25 people and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 100 people.