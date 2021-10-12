Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Colton Wiens
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
Speaking at a Region of Waterloo council meeting on Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said anyone heading out to trick-or-treat on Halloween should follow public health protocols.
FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS:
- Stay home if sick
- Follow an outdoor route
- Wait for others to leave a home before approaching
- Wear a face covering
Dr. Wang said a costume mask is not a suitable replacement for a face covering. She also recommends trick-or-treaters avoid wearing both a costume mask and a face covering.
IF GIVING OUT CANDY:
- Wash hands before giving out candy
- Only hand out purchased and packaged treats
- Wear a face mask
- Don't ask trick-or-treaters to shout or sing
If you’re planning to host a Halloween party, Dr. Wang said gathering limits must be followed. Indoor gatherings are currently capped at 25 people and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 100 people.
