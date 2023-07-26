Public health investigating dog bite in Stratford
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A dog biting incident in Stratford has the public health department sending out an alert.
The department says someone was bitten between 3-4 p.m. Monday behind the courthouse.
Public health wants to make sure the dog is up to date on its rabies vaccination, or else the person who was bitten may need to get rabies shots.
The dog is described as a mixed breed with short hair, about 60-70 pounds, a black body, grey on the face, tan legs, and a white triangle in the forehead above its eyes.
The owner of the dogs is described as in her 30s, with dark brown hair in a bun, wearing sunglasses, pink baggy pants, and sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Huron Perth Public Health.
