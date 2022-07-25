Public health keeping close eye on spread of monkeypox

With 288 recorded cases of monkeypox in Ontario, local public health officials are closely monitoring for any sign the virus is spreading while vaccinating groups of people that are the most vulnerable to contracting the virus.

“In particular, those who are identifying as men who have sex with men, who meet certain risk criteria," Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said.

According to Dr. Tenenbaum, the majority of cases so far have been in men who identify as having sex with other men, but he said anyone can get it.

“With monkeypox, It really is about close contact with either the rash or skin lesions of someone who has it or potentially contact with their droplets from their nose or mouth. But typically, it's much closer contact that’s required to spread monkeypox as compared to something like COVID-19,” Dr. Tenenbaum said. “Monkeypox is the kind of infection you don't really want to get it you can at all avoid it. It's not going to have the same kind of impact as COVID-19, we don't think it has the same pandemic potential.”

The Region of Waterloo Public Health has not reported any cases.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health has reported two cases to date. Both in men. The first case reported by WDG was on June 16 and was a man aged 20-30 who lives in Guelph. The second case was found earlier this week in a male in his 60s who was visiting Wellington County.

On July 11, The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) said it had found the first laboratory-confirmed case of monkeypox in the region. Upon discovering the monkeypox case, the health unit said the risk to the public is still low. To preserve the safety of the individual, the health unit did not specify any further details.

Across Ontario, 287 cases have been found in men, with only one case found in a female.

Executive Director of the AIDS Committee Of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo & Area Ruth Cameron said it’s important people understand the facts about how the virus spread and avoid stigmatizing a single group.

“What we are most concerned about is that people, when they do have concerns, are able to safely come forward and get them addressed,” Cameron said. “Stigmatizing information is really most harmful to the communities that are unfairly being depicted as though they are diseased and spreading disease amongst others. What we do need to stick with are facts from actual health authorities.”

Cameron is planning to hold a webinar for residents to learn more about the virus and dispel any misinformation.

She has also been providing online information to anyone seeking it:

“Because it is transmitted through close contact, it means that it could be of concern in any of our communities, Cameron said.

Dr. Tenenbaum said health officials are prepared to expand vaccination eligibility if needed.

Dr. Tenenbaum said many of the safety recommendations for limiting COVID-19 spread apply to monkeypox, like limiting close contact and staying home when you’re sick will help limit the spread.

“We are really directing people who have monkeypox to stay isolated until that rash has fully resolved and they have new skin developing over where they had the rash,” Dr. Tenenbaum said.

Dr. Tenenbaum recommends anyone who may think they have been exposed to contact their doctor.