Huron Perth Public Health are asking for the public's help to find a dog they say bit a child in Stratford.

Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday near the path to the Art Gallery and Queens Park.

The dog is described as large, looks like a German Shepherd, and was reportedly running off leash while accompanied by a man wearing a hat and a mask.

Public Health say they trying to find out if the dog has up-to-date rabies shots, as the information is vital while treating the child who was bit.

HPPH also adds that anyone who is bit by an animal should always get the contact information of the owner.

Anyone with information about the incident or the dog is asked to call 1-888-221-2133 ext 2245.