Three employees at the Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services' North Division have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting public health officials to declare an outbreak.

In a news release, the region said they identified an epidemiological link in the workplace.

"Two additional cases have been detected but the investigation has not identified an epidemiological link in the workplace setting at this time," the release read in part.

Officials said they have undertaken contact tracing to ensure that infection prevention and control measures are in place. Those who are close contacts and have to self-isolate and seek testing are being contacted.

"We have been in contact with all of our staff members who have tested positive and those who are required to self-isolate. Most are experiencing relatively minor symptoms and are all recovering in isolation at home," said Chief Stephen Van Valkenburg.

He said he's confident that there is no risk to the public and that the ability for paramedic services to respond safely to 911 calls will not be impacted.