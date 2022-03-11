Public health officials investigating dog biting incident in West Lorne, Ont.

Southwestern Public Health officials want to speak with the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident in West Lorne, Ont.

It happened on Elm Street, near Graham Road Thursday around 10 a.m.

The dog is described as medium to large, black in colour with light patches and a pointy snout and ears.

The owner is described as a middle-aged woman around 5’10" with light hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and was walking two dogs at the time. The second dog is possibly some type of retriever.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwestern Public Health at 519-421-9901.