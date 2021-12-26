Public Health Ontario reports 867 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Boxing Day

Public Health Ontario reported 867 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Boxing Day, as the capital sees the third-highest regional case total in Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health is not reporting COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Dec. 25 and 26 due to the holidays.

According to Public Health Ontario, there were 648 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 698 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the previous record for new cases on a single day.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says testing capacity in Ottawa and across Ontario is "under strain", and timely access may not be available to everyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-in testing has been paused at Ottawa's clinics to keep testing capacity available for essential workers.

Across Ontario, there are 9,862 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Seven new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported across Ontario.

Health officials reported 2,768 cases in Toronto, 903 in York Region and 813 in Peel Region.

A record 10,412 new infections were reported on Christmas Day in Ontario.

Public Health Ontario did not release a breakdown on vaccinated and unvaccinated cases and hospitalizations due to the holidays.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 177 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 113 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 187 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 84 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 28 new cases

The numbers used in this story are found in Public Health Ontario's Daily Epidemiological Summary. There is sometimes a discrepancy in cases from Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.